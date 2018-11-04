Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Sunday
Harkless (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless will miss his fifth straight game as he is dealing with knee soreness. His next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Bucks.
