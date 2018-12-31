Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Sunday

Harkless won't play Sunday due to a left knee injury, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless evidently picked up a knee injury recently, and he'll be held out of Sunday's contest as a result. The details surrounding the issue are unknown at this time, but more information should be released shortly. Evan Turner could pick up the start at small forward with Harkless sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories