Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Sunday
Harkless won't play Sunday due to a left knee injury, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless evidently picked up a knee injury recently, and he'll be held out of Sunday's contest as a result. The details surrounding the issue are unknown at this time, but more information should be released shortly. Evan Turner could pick up the start at small forward with Harkless sidelined.
