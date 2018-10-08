Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Sunday
Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Jazz, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
It was originally reported that Harkless would be limited in Sunday's game, but there must have been some late development that caused him to be scratched. With Evan Turner also out, the Trail Blazers will be light on wing depth against Utah, which could result in Jake Layman and Nik Stauskas having to take on much larger roles on the wing.
