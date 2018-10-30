Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Tuesday

Harkless (knee) won't be available for Tuesday's game against Houston, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It was initially reported that Harkless had a good chance to take the court Tuesday, but he'll be forced to miss his second straight game with a lingering knee issue. Jake Layman is in line to draw another start at small forward with Harkless sidelined for at least one more contest.