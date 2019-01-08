Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out with knee issue

Harkless won't return Monday against the Knicks due to left knee soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless was deemed healthy enough to play Monday against New York, but he's evidently still battling a knee issue and will spend the second half on the bench as a precaution. Jake Layman started the second half in his place and figures to see an uptick in minutes until Harkless returns, which could happen Wednesday against Chicago.