Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores 11 points in return

Harkless finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to San Antonio.

Harkless returned after missing one game due to a knee injury, ending with 11 points in 29 minutes. The fact he was back so soon and played 29 minutes indicates the injury was not too serious. He has suffered through knee injuries in the past and hopefully, this was not related to those more serious concerns. Harkless has played better over the past month but is more of a steals streamer in competitive formats.