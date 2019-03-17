Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores 11 points in return
Harkless finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 loss to San Antonio.
Harkless returned after missing one game due to a knee injury, ending with 11 points in 29 minutes. The fact he was back so soon and played 29 minutes indicates the injury was not too serious. He has suffered through knee injuries in the past and hopefully, this was not related to those more serious concerns. Harkless has played better over the past month but is more of a steals streamer in competitive formats.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Off injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Disappointing effort Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Season-best scoring effort•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Well-rounded stat line in loss•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...