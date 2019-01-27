Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores season-high 16 points Saturday

Harkless produced 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over Atlanta.

Harkless dropped a season-high 16 points in Saturday's victory, his best game since making his return from an ongoing knee injury. The 31 minutes are a good indication that he is feeling more confident and should he continue to see sufficient playing time, he could well move back into the standard league discussion.

More News
Our Latest Stories