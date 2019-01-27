Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores season-high 16 points Saturday

Harkless produced 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-111 victory over Atlanta.

Harkless dropped a season-high 16 points in Saturday's victory, his best game since making his return from an ongoing knee injury. The 31 minutes are a good indication that he is feeling more confident and should he continue to see sufficient playing time, he could well move back into the standard league discussion.