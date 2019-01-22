Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores six points in 18 minutes

Harkless had six points (3-3 FG), one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Jazz.

Harkless has combined to earn 39 minutes during his first two tilts back in the lineup after missing six of the previous seven with a knee injury. He has been efficient offensively, combining to score 18 points on nine field-goal attempts, albeit in his usual limited role. Harkless continues to hold down the fort as the starting small forward, but he's only a viable option in deeper leagues.