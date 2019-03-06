Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Season-best scoring effort

Harkless scored a season-high 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

The veteran wing has been a fairly steady contributor over the last few weeks, scoring in double digits in six of the last eight games while averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Harkless has never been able to maintain that kind of pace over a full season, however, so what fantasy value he carries right now could evaporate quickly. Be wary of him as anything more than a bargain DFS option.