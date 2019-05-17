Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Second consecutive solid effort

Harkless registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 114-111 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday.

Harkless has opened the conference finals with consecutive double-digit scoring efforts, only the second time he's accomplished the feat this postseason. The veteran wing has gotten it done with 57.7 percent shooting, a level of efficiency that he didn't come close to matching over the first two playoff series despite some serviceable performances. Harkless will look to keep the hot hand going in Saturday's critical Game 3 on his home floor of Moda Center.