Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Six points in Thursday's start

Harkless posted six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 preseason win over the Raptors.

Harkless provided a decidedly underwhelming stat line despite his run with the first unit, tallying six points for the second time in as many exhibitions and failing to contribute on the boards. The 24-year-old is currently slotted at the top of the power forward depth chart, although the preseason should serve to shake out whether he or Al-Farouq Aminu will open the season as the starter. Harkless, who also has plenty of small forward experience, made nice strides last season in his most extensive opportunity at the NBA level over his first five campaigns. The 2012 first-round pick managed career bests in points (10.0), rebounds (4.4), assists (1.1) and field-goal percentage (50.3) across a career-high 28.9 minutes per contest, laying a solid foundation for what could be another step forward this coming season.