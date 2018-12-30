Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Snags season-high nine rebounds

Harkless produced seven points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, two blocked shots and an assist across 37 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 loss to the Warriors.

Usually the quietest member of Portland's starting five in terms of output, Harkless has come alive of late, averaging 9.1 points and 4.0 rebounds since his last rest night seven games ago. The former first-round pick is now in his fourth year with Portland, and despite his usual starting role, he only produces sufficient totals when he sees an uptick in minutes. This doesn't occur often enough to warrant serious consideration in fantasy formats.