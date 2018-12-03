Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Solid with starting five

Harkless (knee) went for eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-118 loss to the Spurs on Sunday.

Harkless was in the starting five and logged his most extensive minutes of the season by far. The 25-year-old made good use of his scant number of shot attempts, and he flashed his ability to fill out the rest of the stat sheet, including on the defensive end. Now apparently near or at full health, Harkless figures to have an opportunity to ramp up his production in coming games, although expectations should be tempered given the high usage of the talented players he shares the floor with.