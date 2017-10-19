Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Starting at small forward Wednesday

Harkless will start at small forward for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

The Trail Blazers had an open competition during training camp for both forward spots, and they'll roll out Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu for the opener. However, with C.J. McCollum out on suspension, Evan Turner drew the start at shooting guard, so it remains to be seen if Harkless has truly beaten out Turner for a spot in the top unit. Once McCollum returns on Friday, we should get a better indication of the expected starters moving forward, but Harkless should still see boosted value for the time being on Wednesday.