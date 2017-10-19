Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Starting at small forward Wednesday
Harkless will start at small forward for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
The Trail Blazers had an open competition during training camp for both forward spots, and they'll roll out Harkless and Al-Farouq Aminu for the opener. However, with C.J. McCollum out on suspension, Evan Turner drew the start at shooting guard, so it remains to be seen if Harkless has truly beaten out Turner for a spot in the top unit. Once McCollum returns on Friday, we should get a better indication of the expected starters moving forward, but Harkless should still see boosted value for the time being on Wednesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Another lackluster start Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Reduced involvement Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Perfect shooting leads to 16 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Six points in Thursday's start•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To start Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will play in preseason opener•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....