Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Starting in Game 3

Harkless will draw the start for Thursday's Game 3 against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Evan Turner (toe) sidelined, coach Terry Stotts will opt to insert Harkless into the lineup. Harkless played well in his return to action during Game 2, posting 11 points, five boards and a block in 27 minutes. He'll likely see an expanded role Thursday.