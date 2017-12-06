Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Starting Tuesday
Harkless will get the start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Mike Richman of the Oregonian reports.
Harkless started the first 18 games of the season before moving to a reserve role for the previous five contests. It is unclear if the decision to put him back in the starting lineup Tuesday is based on matchups or just a new direction the team is going. Nonetheless, Pat Connaughton figures to see his playing time decreased as a result, while Harkless should see a nice boost from the 12.3 minutes per game he has averaged coming off the bench.
