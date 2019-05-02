Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Status uncertain for Game 3

Harkless (ankle) admitted after Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the series that he wasn't certain if he would be available Friday for Game 3, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless exited in the first half of the contest with a right ankle sprain, which sidelined him for the entire second half. He told reporters that he experienced swelling with the ankle and labeled himself as day-to-day ahead of Game 3. The Trail Blazers should have a better feel for Harkless' status after Friday's shootaround, but if he's ultimately ruled out, Jake Layman could enter the starting five in his stead. Layman took Harkless' spot on the top unit coming out of halftime.