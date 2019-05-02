Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Status uncertain for Game 3
Harkless (ankle) admitted after Wednesday's 97-90 win over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the series that he wasn't certain if he would be available Friday for Game 3, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless exited in the first half of the contest with a right ankle sprain, which sidelined him for the entire second half. He told reporters that he experienced swelling with the ankle and labeled himself as day-to-day ahead of Game 3. The Trail Blazers should have a better feel for Harkless' status after Friday's shootaround, but if he's ultimately ruled out, Jake Layman could enter the starting five in his stead. Layman took Harkless' spot on the top unit coming out of halftime.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Exits Game 2 with injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Bounces back offensively in Game 5 win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Inefficient showing in Game 3 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Improved effort in Game 2 victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To come off bench Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Clutch three clinches home court•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...