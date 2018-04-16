Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Still limited at practice Monday

Harkless (knee) was limited at practice Monday, and his status for Tuesday's Game 2 remains uncertain, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless hasn't played since Mar. 25 after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, but he continues to make steady progress and is on track to return sometime during the Blazers' first-round series. While Harkless hasn't been officially ruled out of Game 2, the fact that he was limited at what coach Terry Stotts described as a "light" practice isn't the most encouraging sign. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Tuesday morning.