Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Still limited at practice Monday
Harkless (knee) was limited at practice Monday, and his status for Tuesday's Game 2 remains uncertain, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.
Harkless hasn't played since Mar. 25 after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee, but he continues to make steady progress and is on track to return sometime during the Blazers' first-round series. While Harkless hasn't been officially ruled out of Game 2, the fact that he was limited at what coach Terry Stotts described as a "light" practice isn't the most encouraging sign. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Tuesday morning.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Progressing, but uncertain for Game 2•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out for Game 1•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Out 2-to-3 weeks following knee surgery•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Undergoing surgery Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Continues offensive renaissance Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....