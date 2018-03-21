Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Strong contributions in Tuesday's loss

Harkless registered 17 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Rockets..

Harkless now has four consecutive double-digit scoring efforts for the first time all season after yet another stellar shooting performance. Tuesday's tally marked the first time during the campaign in which the sixth-year pro posted a perfect performance from the field while taking as many as five shot attempts. Some especially efficient work from distance has helped elevate his point totals over the aforementioned four-game sample, as Harkless is shooting 71.4 percent (10-for-14) from behind the arc during that span. He's presently in uncharted waters in terms of offensive performance, so it remains to be seen how long the current stretch of success will endure.