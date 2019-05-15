Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Strong performance in Game 1 loss
Harkless tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to Golden State.
Harkless finished as the only player on the Trail Blazers team to shoot in excess of 50 percent, ending with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. It was a nice night for Harkless who also chipped in with a combined four steals and blocks, all in just 30 minutes. Despite his strong numbers, the result serves as an ominous warning given the Warriors were without Kevin Durant (calf) who could return at some stage in the next week.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Thrives in Game 3 win•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Hopes to play versus Nuggets•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: MRI confirms ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Status uncertain for Game 3•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Exits Game 2 with injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Bounces back offensively in Game 5 win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...