Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Strong performance in Game 1 loss

Harkless finished as the only player on the Trail Blazers team to shoot in excess of 50 percent, ending with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting. It was a nice night for Harkless who also chipped in with a combined four steals and blocks, all in just 30 minutes. Despite his strong numbers, the result serves as an ominous warning given the Warriors were without Kevin Durant (calf) who could return at some stage in the next week.