Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Struggling to regain minutes

Harkless contributed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in 15 minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 win over the Spurs.

Harkless is finally over the knee issue that sidelined him for half of January, but he hasn't quite reclaimed as sizable of a role as he enjoyed prior to the injury. While suiting up for the last eight games, Harkless is shooting an excellent 53.8 percent from the field, but he's topped just 25 minutes on one occasion. The red-hot Jake Layman has instead been cutting into Harkless' playing time, and things don't figure to improve for Harkless with the Blazers adding Rodney Hood (25 minutes in team debut) prior to the trade deadline.