Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Suffers bruised quad Tuesday

Harkless suffered a left quad contusion during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

Harkless suffered the injury in the first half of Tuesday's contest, playing just 12 minutes and posting three points (1-1 3Pt), one assist, one steal and one block. Considering it's being listed as a bruise, it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, though there's certainly a chance he misses some time. Tentatively consider Harkless questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Rockets until more information is provided.