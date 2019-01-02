Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Teases double-double in return
Harkless finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 113-108 victory over the Kings.
Harkless returned to the starting lineup after missing just one game with a knee injury, falling just one rebound short of a double-double. Harkless has now played at least 30 minutes in three straight games, racking up a combined seven steals and six blocks. His upside isn't the highest but his ability to contribute in a number of areas make him a borderline standard league player.
