Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Thrives in Game 3 win
Harkless (ankle) managed 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 45 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 140-137 quadruple-overtime win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.
Harkless powered through his ankle issues to turn in a strong all-around effort. It was the veteran's second 15-point, 10-rebound double-double of the postseason, as he'd also accomplished the feat against the Thunder in Game 4 of the first-round series. Despite the surge Friday, Harkless had logged just 13 minutes in Game 2, so it will be hard to gauge whether he'll be able to replicate his success in Game 4.
