Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Thrives in Game 3 win

Harkless (ankle) managed 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 45 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 140-137 quadruple-overtime win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinal-round series Friday.

Harkless powered through his ankle issues to turn in a strong all-around effort. It was the veteran's second 15-point, 10-rebound double-double of the postseason, as he'd also accomplished the feat against the Thunder in Game 4 of the first-round series. Despite the surge Friday, Harkless had logged just 13 minutes in Game 2, so it will be hard to gauge whether he'll be able to replicate his success in Game 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...