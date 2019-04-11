Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To come off bench Wednesday
Harkless will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless will likely see a reduced role Wednesday in an effort to grant the usual starter some rest before the playoffs commence. The 7th-year forward's averaging 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.6 minutes this year.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Clutch three clinches home court•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Absent from injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable to return•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Double-double, three blocks in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Scores 11 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Off injury report•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...