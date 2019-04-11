Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To come off bench Wednesday

Harkless will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless will likely see a reduced role Wednesday in an effort to grant the usual starter some rest before the playoffs commence. The 7th-year forward's averaging 7.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.6 minutes this year.

