Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To play limited minutes Sunday

Harkless (knee) will play limited minutes Sunday against Utah, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless is set to see his first preseason action after being held out while recovering from knee surgery that took place at the conclusion of last season. The Trail Blazers will elect to be cautious with his usage in a meaningless preseason contest.

