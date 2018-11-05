Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To remain out Tuesday
Harkless (knee) will remain out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Blazers digital reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Harkless is still nursing a sore right knee, and it's not exactly an encouraging sign that he's been ruled out well in advance of Tuesday's contest. Nevertheless, Portland appears content to continue evaluating Harkless on a game-to-game basis going forward.
