Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To start Thursday
Harkless will draw the start during Thursday's preseason game against the Raptors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.
Evan Turner drew the start during the preseason opener, but it's Harkless who gets the nod Thursday. According to coach Terry Stotts, no Trail Blazer will exceed 24 minutes.
