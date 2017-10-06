Play

Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To start Thursday

Harkless will draw the start during Thursday's preseason game against the Raptors, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Evan Turner drew the start during the preseason opener, but it's Harkless who gets the nod Thursday. According to coach Terry Stotts, no Trail Blazer will exceed 24 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball