Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Undergoing surgery Wednesday
Harkless (knee) will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday and does not have a timetable for return.
Look for more updates to come following the procedure on Wednesday. In the meantime, look for Evan Turner and Pat Connaughton to see extra minutes in his absence. Harkless has averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.8 steals in over 21 minutes per game through 59 contests, including 36 starts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Continues offensive renaissance Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Strong contributions in Tuesday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Offensive surge continues Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Rare offensive contributions Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Plays 19 minutes in return•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...