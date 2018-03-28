Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Undergoing surgery Wednesday

Harkless (knee) will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday and does not have a timetable for return.

Look for more updates to come following the procedure on Wednesday. In the meantime, look for Evan Turner and Pat Connaughton to see extra minutes in his absence. Harkless has averaged 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.8 steals in over 21 minutes per game through 59 contests, including 36 starts.