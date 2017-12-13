Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Upgraded to probable Wednesday

Harkless (quad) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Harkless has been sidelined over the past two games due to a bruised quad, though it apparently feeling better than expected after morning shootaround and has been upgraded to probable from questionable. If he ends up playing, Evan Turner, who has been starting in Harkless' stead, could head back to the pine and see a smaller workload.