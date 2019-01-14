Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Upgraded to questionable

Harkless (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Harkless has missed the previous three games due to left knee soreness, but he's apparently trending in the right direction. Look for the Blazers to update his status closer to tipoff; Jake Layman and Evan Turner are both options to see increased run if Harkless remains sidelined.