Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Well-rounded stat line in loss
Harkless finished with 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals over 27 minutes in the Trail Blazers' loss to the Raptors on Friday.
Harkless made contributions across the stat sheet in Friday's loss. While he won't be an elite fantasy option this season, his recent play warrants a dart-throw in daily contests as a cheap play with upside.
