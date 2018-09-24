Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will be limited to start camp
Harkless said he's yet to make a full recovery from the knee procedure he underwent at the end of the 2017-18 season and will be limited for the start of training camp, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.
Harkless missed 11 of the Trail Blazers' final 13 games last season with a knee injury, which included sitting out two of the team's four losses to the Pelicans in the first round of the playoffs. He apparently underwent a procedure to correct the issue at some point following the season, though an exact date hasn't been provided. Either way, Harkless is still dealing with some discomfort and is set to be limited for the start of training camp. He hasn't been cleared for 5-on-5 work, so with the preseason kicking off this Saturday against Toronto, it seems highly unlikely that Harkless is available. Whether or not Harkless sees any time at all during the preseason is also up in the air, so it will be a situation to monitor over the next few weeks. The Trail Blazers' regular-season opener is scheduled for Oct. 18 against the Lakers.
