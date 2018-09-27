Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will be ready for season opener

Harkless (knee) said he plans to be available for the regular season opener Oct. 18 against the Lakers, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

Harkless opened up training camp as a limited participant, but apparently went through roughly 75 percent of Wednesday's morning practice and then took part in the bulk of the team's second practice later that night. The 6-foot-9 forward added that he's playing in all 5-on-5 action and that he's only sitting out less-meaningful drills to keep his workload down a bit. It simply sounds like the Trail Blazers are being overly cautious with him and he's not expected to miss any time during the regular season. Harkless even noted that he plans to play in at least one of the Blazers' five preseason games, so keep an eye out over the next few weeks for when he takes the court. Harkless started 36 of the 59 games he played in last year and should have the chance to battle for a job in the top unit once healthy.