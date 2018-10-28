Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Monday
Harkless has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers due to a right knee injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless has still been dealing with some lingering pain from a knee injury that kept him out the entire preseason, and he has been on a minutes restriction since the start of the regular season. With Blazers set to play their second and third games in a five-day stretch, it's no surprise that the team is electing to be cautious with Harkless. Without Harkless, both Jake Layman and Evan Turner will likely see some additional minutes on the wing.
