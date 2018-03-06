Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Monday
Harkless (knee) will not play Monday against the Lakers, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
After testing the knee out during pregame warmups, Harkless is unable to go for the second consecutive game. The Blazers are on the front-end of a back-to-back, playing the Knicks on Tuesday, so Harkless should be considered questionable for that game at this time. Evan Turner got the start in place of Harkless on Saturday and put together a strong outing, so he will likely get the start once again.
