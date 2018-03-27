Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Tuesday
Harkless has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless' knee problem doesn't appear to be anything to serious, as it's likely more of a maintenance day for him with the Trail Blazers entering a stretch of three games in four nights. With Harkless out of the lineup, Evan Turner is the most likely candidate to be inserted in the starting lineup, but Pat Connaughton should also get some extended minutes in Harkless' absence.
