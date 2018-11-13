Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will not play Wednesday
Harkless (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
This will mark the ninth straight absence for Harkless and he remains without a timetable for a return. Jake Laymen will continue starting at small forward.
