Play

Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will play in preseason opener

Harkless will be available for Tuesday's preseason opener against Phoenix, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless was held out of a team scrimmage Sunday due to a foot injury, but he practiced in full today and is not expected to face any restrictions going forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball