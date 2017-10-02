Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will play in preseason opener
Harkless will be available for Tuesday's preseason opener against Phoenix, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Harkless was held out of a team scrimmage Sunday due to a foot injury, but he practiced in full today and is not expected to face any restrictions going forward.
