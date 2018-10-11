Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will start, see limited minutes Wednesday

Harkless (knee) will start Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Suns, but is only expected to play between 10-to-12 minutes, Mike Richman of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Harkless has yet to take part in a preseason game while working through a lengthy recovery from a knee injury, so this will be his first opportunity to shake off the rust and get his legs under him. Considering how long he's been on the sidelines, the Trail Blazers are going to ease him back into the action and he'll only play roughly 10-to-12 minutes. For that reason, those playing preseason DFS can likely avoid the situation considering the lack of upside. Still, with the regular season just over a week away, this is very encouraging news for Harkless, who appears likely to be a full go for opener, if not shortly thereafter.