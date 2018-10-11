Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will start, see limited minutes Wednesday
Harkless (knee) will start Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Suns, but is only expected to play between 10-to-12 minutes, Mike Richman of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Harkless has yet to take part in a preseason game while working through a lengthy recovery from a knee injury, so this will be his first opportunity to shake off the rust and get his legs under him. Considering how long he's been on the sidelines, the Trail Blazers are going to ease him back into the action and he'll only play roughly 10-to-12 minutes. For that reason, those playing preseason DFS can likely avoid the situation considering the lack of upside. Still, with the regular season just over a week away, this is very encouraging news for Harkless, who appears likely to be a full go for opener, if not shortly thereafter.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable for Wednesday's contest•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: To play limited minutes Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Probable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Could be limited to start regular season•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.