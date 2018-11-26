Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will start Sunday
Harkless (knee) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
As expected, Harkless will take the court after being listed as probable following Friday night's contest. He missed extensive time due to a knee injury earlier in the year, so Portland will limit Harkless to 20 minutes in his first start of the season, per Mike Richman of The Oregonian.
