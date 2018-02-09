Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will start Thursday vs. Hornets

Harkless will get the start at small forward Thursday against the Hornets, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest.com reports.

Harkless will remain in the starting lineup for a second consecutive contest with Evan Turner coming off the bench as he continues to nurse a lingering calf injury. Turner will be limited to around 15-to-20 minutes Thursday night but that could cut into Harkless' starting minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories