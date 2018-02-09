Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Will start Thursday vs. Hornets
Harkless will get the start at small forward Thursday against the Hornets, Jason Quick of NBCSNorthwest.com reports.
Harkless will remain in the starting lineup for a second consecutive contest with Evan Turner coming off the bench as he continues to nurse a lingering calf injury. Turner will be limited to around 15-to-20 minutes Thursday night but that could cut into Harkless' starting minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Nets six points in start Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Picks up start Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Drains career-high five threes Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Not on injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Heading back to bench Tuesday•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...