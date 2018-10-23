Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Won't move into starting five until minutes restriction is lifted

Harkless is currently on minutes restriction of about 20 minutes and won't be considered to move into the starting lineup until he's off his restriction, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

Harkless missed the entire preseason as he dealt with a knee injury, and although he's played in all of the Blazers' regular season games, coach Terry Stots wants to continue to ease Harkless back into the lineup. Through the first two games, he's averaging 19.5 minutes. Jake Layman has been starting in his place.