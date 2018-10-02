Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Friday
Harkless (knee) is out for Friday's preseason game against the Suns but participated in some full-court 5-on-5 work during Tuesday's practice, Jay Allen of Rip City Radio 620 reports.
It sounds like Harkless is making progress, but there's little reason to rush him back for a preseason contest. The hope remains that he'll get some exhibition run, but it won't be Friday. Jake Layman may get the start in Harkless' stead once again.
