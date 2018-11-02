Trail Blazers' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Saturday
Harkless (knee) is out Saturday against the Lakers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Harkless will miss a fourth straight game as he continues to deal with knee soreness. His next opportunity to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Timberwolves.
