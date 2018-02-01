Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Available to play Wednesday
Leonard (back) is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Leonard was added to the injury report this afternoon with a sore back, but it's nothing too serious and he'll play through it Wednesday. Despite being available, Leonard has seen a total of six minutes over the team's last six games, so he can safely be avoided for fantasy purposes.
