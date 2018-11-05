Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Double-doubles in blowout victory

Leonard finished with 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 111-81 victory over the Timberwolves.

Leonard saw some additional run with this game being over basically from the opening tip. It was his first double-double of the season and something that he may not do again for the rest of the season. Leonard has the game to fit the modern NBA but is simply to far down on the depth chart to make any real fantasy noise. Don't get too excited by this performance.