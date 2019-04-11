Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Double-doubles in spot start

Leonard delivered 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 136-131 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Leonard was one of little-used Blazers reserves to emerge from mothballs and draw the start in the finale. The veteran big man did see more consistent run in the earlier portion of the season, and given that he's seen action in the postseason in four prior campaigns in his career, he's likely to be a part of the frontcourt rotation in the first-round series versus the Thunder.

