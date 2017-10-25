Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Doubtful Thursday with ankle injury

Leonard is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle injury, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Leonard has seen a reduced role through four games this season, collecting two DNP-CDs and combining for 17 minutes in the other two contests. So, it seems unlikely that the rotation would see too much change if he isn't able to play Thursday. That said, it's possible Ed Davis, Zach Collins or Caleb Swanigan see more run.