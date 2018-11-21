Trail Blazers' Meyers Leonard: Equals season-high point total

Leonard totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 17 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-114 win over the Knicks on Tuesday.

Leonard was able to serve as a viable source of offense on the second unit. The floor-stretching big has scored in double digits in two of his last three games and has three such efforts overall in November. Leonard is capable of getting hot from distance on any given night, but a minutes load that rarely exceeds the teens serves to cap his overall fantasy utility.